Here's Samsung's First Ad For The Galaxy Gear Smart Watch

Samsung’s first ad for the Galaxy Gear smart watch is straightforward stuff: Man on street accosts members of the public, shows them smart watch, members of public gasp in delight. And … scene!

We don’t know who the ad agency is, but the video has that trendy, slightly-washed-out look favoured by Samsung’s lead U.S. shop, 72andSunny. Tell us what you think in the comments below:

