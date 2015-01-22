Here's Russia's Response To Obama's State Of The Union Address

REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his counterpart from Venezuela Nicolas Maduro at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, January 15, 2015.

Russia hit back on Wednesday at U.S. PresidentBarack Obama’s State of the Union speech, saying it showed theUnited Statesbelieves it is “number one” and seeks world domination.

Obama said his country was upholding “the principle that bigger nations can’t bully the small” by opposing what he called Russian aggression and supporting democracy in Ukraine, and that Russia was isolated.

“The Americans have taken the course of confrontation and do not assess their own steps critically at all,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference.

“Yesterday’s speech by President Obama shows that at the center of the (U.S.) philosophy is only one thing: ‘We are number one and everyone else has to recognise that’ … It shows that the United States wants all the same to dominate the world and not merely be first among equals.”

This phase would pass, Lavrov said, but added that it would take time for U.S. thinking on its foreign policy to become less aggressive.

“I would prefer all countries to adopt the philosophy of cooperation, not ‘diktat’,” he said.

Relations between Russia and the United States have sunk to their lowest level since the end of the Cold War, mainly because of Moscow’s confrontation with the West over the crisis in Ukraine, during which the West has imposed sanctions on Russia.

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst US President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2015.

Lavrov said ties between Moscow and Washington had “seriously deteriorated” in 2014 and called for “constructive cooperation”, including on Iran and Syria.

Washington and the West say Moscow is the driving force behind a rebellion by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine and provides them with arms and troops. Russia denies this.

Lavrov drew a parallel between the “Maidan” protests in Kiev that culminated in the overthrow last year of Moscow-backed Viktor Yanukovich as president, and violence in the U.S. town of Ferguson over a court decision that fuelled racial tensions.

He quoted Obama as saying that destroying property in rioting was criminal and should be prosecuted.

“No one in the West said anything similar about what was happening on the Maidan. No one. And buildings and people were set ablaze,” he said, accusing the West of reverting to double standards.

(Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly and Thomas Grove, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

More from Reuters:

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.