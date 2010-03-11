Here's Rock-Solid Proof There's A Lithium Bubble

lithium carbonate

The other day we linked to the NYT piece on lithium in Bolivia, and noted how obviously this was becoming the hot now thing.Well here’s proof in the form of a press release. It really tells us all we need to know.



Bear in mind, the company didn’t just get into its business. It merely realised that with a thud, generic name like “Kodiak International,” then penny stock punters wouldn’t realise that it was in THE HOTTEST BUSINESS around. (Tip via @areweinberg)

Kodiak International Inc. Announces Name Change to AmeriLithium Corp.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev., March 10 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Kodiak International Inc. now trades under the name of AmeriLithium Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: AMEL) AmeriLithium is a mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of Lithium.

As of March 9, 2010 Kodiak International Inc. has changed it name and will now trade under the name of AmeriLithium Corp. These changes have been made to better reflect the company’s 8 for 1 forward stock split, change of focus towards the exploration and development of its Lithium assets, and finalised agreements for the 100% working interest of two significant North American Properties.

AmeriLithium Corp. has just finalised the agreements for properties located in:

Esmeralda County, NV – neighbouring the USA’s only Lithium producing mine (Chemetall Foote Plant) The property contains 78 claims, making it one of the areas largest individual properties.

