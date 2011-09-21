Here's Rick Perry's New Over-The-Top Campaign Ad

Photo: RPerry2012 via YouTube

Rick Perry’s presidential campaign released an dramatic Web ad today in advance of tomorrow’s presidential debate in Florida.The ad, titled “President Zero,” goes after President Obama, combining images of blighted neighborhoods with a voiceover of Obama taking responsibility for the economy — and a tornado siren for effect.



Cut to — a galloping stallion, American flags, and Governor Perry declaring his belief in American exceptionalism and deep love for the United States.

The ad was produced by Lucas Baiano, the 23-year-old Canadian-borm filmmaker responsible for Tim Pawlenty’s dramatic campaign ads, and features the same theatrical soundtrack and cutaway shots. The effect is a little less ridiculous, but still pretty over-the-top.

Watch the video below.

h/t Mike Allen

