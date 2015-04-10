Here's Richie Benaud in the commentary box for Shane Warne's 'ball of the century'

Richie Benaud. Photo: Mark Nolan/Getty

An icon of Australian and international cricket, Richie Benaud died peacefully in his sleep today, aged 84.

The legendary commentator had been receiving treatment for skin cancer since November.

Benaud was in the commentary box when Shane Warne got his first Test cricket ball in England.

As a former national captain, spin bowler and Test cricket all-rounder, Benaud had a special appreciation for Warne’s style on the field, being a spin bowler himself.

You can watch it here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsThkJt83Ok&feature=youtu.be

