Here's Rand Paul's Plan To Reform Drug Laws

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), who’s considering launching a presidential bid in 2016, spoke before the National Urban League on Friday and unveiled his proposal to reduce the disparity between crack cocaine and powdered cocaine sentencing.

But a copy of the bill, provided by Paul’s office to Business Insider, shows the libertarian-leaning senator is proposing to tackle several other drug-related criminal justice issues as well.

The “Reclassification to Ensure Smarter and Equal Treatment Act” — or RESET Act — would also reclassify certain low-level drug possession felonies as misdemeanours and ensure food products containing drugs are “weighed fairly,” according to a Paul spokesman.

The food weight issue is significant for individuals arrested while in possession of edible forms of drugs: for example, marijuana brownies that contain other ingredients in addition to the drug. Paul wants to bar the feds from including the weight of the brownie when determining the amount possessed — potentially resulting in lesser charges.

The overall bill is somewhat striking for Paul as he prepares for a potential GOP presidential campaign. Typically, drug reform advocates have found a much warmer reception in the liberal wing of the Democratic party. However, Paul, who presented his plan before an African-American advocacy group, is attempting outreach to traditional Democratic constituencies.

View his RESET Act below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.