Watch This Hilarious Vintage Ad For Radio Shack's Hulking $799 Cell Phone—Today's Ad Brief

In 1989, when the iPhone wasn’t a glimmer in Apple’s eye, Radio Shack was selling a state-of-the-art $799 cell phone. The jingle might be upbeat, but the phone itself is pretty heavy. Ad Age did the maths, and the $799 portable phone would be worth $1,385.71 today. At the time, Radio Shack did most of its ads in-house with Circle R Group. (Watch above)

The Onion mocks a DDB marketing exec.

Real estate Mecca Zillow named Deutsch LA as its agency of record. See its first ad in its six years of business here.

The NCAA picked Leo Burnett as its creative agency.

VivaKi Nerve centre named Chris Paul, a Publicis veteran, its general manager of Audience On Demand.

Digitas NY hired Adam Shlachter, formerly at MEC, as SVP, Media. He will lead digital media video work, and the American Express Global Advertising & Brand Management team.

John Pompa is now an associate creative director at Acquity Group, leading global brand e-commerce.

In other hiring news, Gail Barlow joins Deutsch NY as SVP, GCD. Over her 17-year career, Barlow has worked at McCann NY, TBWA/Chiat/Day, among other agencies and has won silver and bronze Cannes Lions and an Emmy.

