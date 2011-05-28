How To Be A One Man Band With Your iPad

Ellis Hamburger

When Apple announced GarageBand for iPad, we weren’t sure how easy it would be to make music, put several tracks together, and craft a whole song.

George Lambros on YouTube illustrates one more amazing thing you can do on your iPad with a decent 90s-ballad song and a great guitar solo. 

See below for the video, the shredding comes in around 1:45.

(via @moaz on Twitter)

