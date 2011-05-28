How To Be A One Man Band With Your iPad

When Apple announced GarageBand for iPad, we weren’t sure how easy it would be to make music, put several tracks together, and craft a whole song.



George Lambros on YouTube illustrates one more amazing thing you can do on your iPad with a decent 90s-ballad song and a great guitar solo.

See below for the video, the shredding comes in around 1:45.

(via @moaz on Twitter)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

