Here's Proof That American Innovation Isn't Dead

The National Science Board recently put together a huge report, Science and Engineering Indicators 2012, about how much money is being invested in science and tech R&D around the world (via The Atlantic).
It’s showing just how many billions the Asian nations are investing to compete with the U.S. and the EU in producing intellectual capital (research, patents, property) — but that the U.S. still dominates in R&D spending worldwide. While China is graduating the most engineering students by far (34%), the U.S. is only turning out a shocking 4% of those grads.
But the report also shows that patents that come out of the U.S. and the EU are by far the most valuable in the world, and that the most R&D investment is taking place between Western-based multinational corporations.
All countries are collaborating a ton more than they ever did before, and U.S. multinational corporations are spending billions — 20% — more on R&D in the Asian markets, which is a shift away from its previous investment in Europe and Canada.
Though money and intellectual property may be shifting nations, this research proves one indisputable fact: that the epic growth of the technology sector is not slowing down anytime soon. In 2010, the sector produced “$18.2 trillion in global economic output — about 30% of world GDP, and a growing share of many countries’ economic output.”
The U.S. is exporting the most intellectual capital. The EU briefly out-performed the U.S. in 2007, but the number dropped off significantly in 2007 — just as we headed into the recession
But when it comes to high-tech products, the U.S. and the EU are at $100 billion and $50 billion trade deficits, respectively. The Asian nations are all pulling in trade surpluses
China is also the biggest consumer of goods from other Asian countries — another indicator of its rapid growth
Overall, the Asian countries are still exporting significantly more high-tech products than the Western countries
Since the tech bubble burst in 2001, the U.S. hasn't recovered all the tech manufacturing jobs it lost
Even if there's more output from the Asian countries in some areas, patents that come out of the U.S. and EU are the most valuable in the world
In the early 1990s, the U.S. was awarding nearly half of its patents to Japanese inventors. That percentage has steadily declined since then
Asian countries are producing dramatically more engineering research articles. EU comes in at a distant second, and the U.S. is third, producing 15%
China graduates a shockingly higher percentage of engineering and natural science students every year — a number that has been increasing steadily since 2002
But China is trying to catch up by investing more in R&D spending in recent years, whereas the U.S. has decreased the percentage of its investments since the recession
R&D dominates a larger part of the Japanese economy than any other — that is, if South Korea didn't rise up in the last three years
