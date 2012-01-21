Here's Proof That American Innovation Isn't Dead

Photo: National Science Board

The National Science Board recently put together a huge report, Science and Engineering Indicators 2012, about how much money is being invested in science and tech R&D around the world (via The Atlantic).

Click here to see the charts >

It’s showing just how many billions the Asian nations are investing to compete with the U.S. and the EU in producing intellectual capital (research, patents, property) — but that the U.S. still dominates in R&D spending worldwide. While China is graduating the most engineering students by far (34%), the U.S. is only turning out a shocking 4% of those grads.



But the report also shows that patents that come out of the U.S. and the EU are by far the most valuable in the world, and that the most R&D investment is taking place between Western-based multinational corporations.

All countries are collaborating a ton more than they ever did before, and U.S. multinational corporations are spending billions — 20% — more on R&D in the Asian markets, which is a shift away from its previous investment in Europe and Canada.

Though money and intellectual property may be shifting nations, this research proves one indisputable fact: that the epic growth of the technology sector is not slowing down anytime soon. In 2010, the sector produced “$18.2 trillion in global economic output — about 30% of world GDP, and a growing share of many countries’ economic output.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.