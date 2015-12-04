Here's proof elephant parents have the same problems as human ones when it comes to bathtime

Source: Hide safari camp/Youtube

A young mother elephant in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park was caught on camera recently dealing with an issue familiar to many parents when it comes to bath time.

Her baby elephant was having just way too much fun in its mud wallow and didn’t want to get out.

One of the guides from The Hide safari camp in the park captured the moment and posted it to YouTube this week, revealing that the parental challenge of extracting toddlers from something they’re enjoying is universal. It takes a lot of gentle persuasion and nudging before finally her baby out of the water

The lesson for parents everywhere is it would be handy to have a trunk to get the job done.

And it’s also a reminder that is exasperating as it feels sometimes, you can’t help but smile.

Watch what happens below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

