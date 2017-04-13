Two videos prove that the AK-47 is practically indestructible

The AK-47 is most popular assault rifle in the world. With more than 100 million in circulation, it’s used by armed forces in more than 80 countries. It’s simple and cheap. It’s also pretty much indestructible.

Watch how the rifle can shoot even after being filled with Twinkies:

Here’s another video showing how AK-47s can fire after being buried underground for 18 years:

