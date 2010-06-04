Here's President Obama On Larry King, 'Furious' At Situation In The Gulf

If there’s anything that can help revive Larry King’s ratings, which hit a 20-year low in May, it’s an interview with President Obama about the BP oil spill in the Gulf.



That was the highlight of King’s show last night. (Having Lady Gaga as a guest a few days earlier probably didn’t hurt either.)

“You appear so calm. Are you angry at BP?” King asked.

“I am furious at this entire situation,” the president replied.

Watch some clips from the segment below:



