Here's Pope Francis meeting the Obamas' dogs

If Pope Francis has proven anything during his time in the role, it’s that he’s a pontiff like no other. He’s already become well-known for mixing it up with the faithful and fans alike, no matter who they are.

White House photographer Pete Souza captured Francis meeting the Obamas’ dogs, Bo and Sunny, on Wednesday:

Pope Francis meets Bo and Sunny. pic.twitter.com/s0wZzdWyc0

— petesouza (@petesouza) September 23, 2015

The pontiff is currently in the midst of a six-day sweep of the US, making stops in Washington, New York, and Philadelphia. He met with Obama at the White House on Wednesday, and he is set to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on Thursday morning.

