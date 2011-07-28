So It Turns Out Not To Have Been A Hostage Situation, But Here Are Some Cool Pictures Anyway

A suspect was just taken into custody at 22nd Street and Broadway for allegedly threatening window cleaners with a gun, and then barricading himself in his apartment, Gothamist reports.



Fortunately, 22nd and Broadway is a minute’s walk from the BI’s global headquarters.

While we saw no mayhem unfold, we did see police lead a man in handcuffs to a police car, which then drove east toward Park Avenue.

He was reportedly wearing Daisy Dukes.

At first, Twitter said the man had taken his wife hostage in a tea store on the first floor of the iconic Flatiron Building. The events actually unfolded in an apartment above the Almond restaurant on 22nd between Broadway and Park. One bystander told Business Insider the situation had been going on for three hours before it finally ended. People who work and live on 22nd got very bored. Helicopters swirled overhead, and there were rumours that a SWAT team was preparing itself on the roof. Finally a man was taken out of the building in handcuffs and put into a cop car. The cop car with the suspect inside drove east on 22nd and across Park, where it seemed to get stuck in some ordinary Midtown traffic. Pedestrians who do not spend all day in front of Twitter presumably had no idea what was going on.

