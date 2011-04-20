Sony's New iPad App Lets You Stream Hundreds Of Popular Movies And TV Shows

just released Crackle, a streaming video app for iPad that gives you free, albeit ad-supported, access to hundreds of movies from Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Classics, and Tri-Star libraries, as well as hundreds of TV shows owned by Sony.



We gave the app a quick test run, and are here to show you why Crackle is worth your time, even if it means you have to check one more place (Hulu, Netflix, etc.) to make sure something you want to rent isn’t already available for free somewhere else.

The selection is limited, but we found several interesting videos to watch including tons of Seinfeld content, The Da Vinci Code, and Snatch, but then there’s also the usual crop of free streaming fluff like Steven Seagall, Chuck Norris, and Jean Claude Van Damme movies.

We admit we have watched some of the said fluff movies here and there, but it’s obvious that Crackle is using these movies to boost the number of titles they can say they have in their library.

Well, at least they have Dr. Strangelove available to stream for free (which is not available via Netflix Instant Watch), and we’ll certainly enjoy having some episodes of Seinfeld on the go.

Sony plans to add more content going forward on a rolling basis.

Download the iOS app here to start streaming free Sony content, then check out our walkthrough of the app below.

