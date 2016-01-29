Here's one way you can get a sold out table at Noma

Rene Redzepi. Photo: Jason Loucas

The wait list for Rene Redzepi’s Noma Australia at Barangaroo in Sydney is reportedly 27,000 people long, but there’s one way to jump the queue and do some good at the same time.

Many of Australia’s best restaurants, where bookings can take months to get are auctioning off table in support of The Hunger Project Australia.

The ‘A Table to End Hunger‘ charity auction launches on Monday and Noma, Aria, Bennelong, Quay and Guillaume, are among the Sydney restaurants on the list.

The winning eBay bidders will score a VIP table at their chosen restaurant and the money will go towards helping people in rural India, Bangladesh and Africa.

The Hunger Project is a global, non-profit organisation hoping to end world hunger by 2030. But it doesn’t hand out food, instead trying to break the poverty cycle by focussing on issues such as more effective farming techniques, child and maternal health and nutrition, HIV AIDS education, literacy programs, and developing entrepreneurial skills to help people develop small businesses.

The Hunger Project Australia CEO Cathy Burke said that with 795 million people living in chronic hunger globally, they hope that helping solve a first world problem – getting a table at an exclusive restaurant – will help solve a bigger global challenge.

“We’ve always believed the end of hunger is possible. Although this might seem like a lofty goal, in the past 25 years the number of people living in hunger has actually been cut in half,” Burke said.

Log onto A Table to End Hunger on Monday for a chance to score a table at Noma Australia or one of you other favourite restaurants.

