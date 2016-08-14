Here's one way virtual reality might save your life

Virtual reality seems to be the rage these days — not only are military and local law enforcement officers using it to simulate life-like scenarios involving firearms, but average consumers are also taking part in the eye-opening experience for their own entertainment.

But there’s another use for VR technology that’s often overlooked amidst the virtual muzzle flashes and the more intimate scenarios: disaster response training.

By creating an artificial scenario where floods or volcanic activity can effectively test one’s mettle and training, the Department of Homeland Security, which heads numerous other agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), may receive critical training from these machines without waiting for a devastating disaster to strike.

The following infographic from Eastern Kentucky University explains the potential benefits of using VR for disaster response training.



Eastern Kentucky University Online

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.