One Way The Web Is Not Killing Print: By Driving Magazine Subscriptions

So maybe the Internet isn’t entirely strangling the life out of print after all?



This year, 24% of “new business sales” among Magazine Publishers of America (MPA) member magazines will be generated by online subscriptions, announced Nina Link, MPA’s president and CEO, in a press release circulated today.

What’s more, the percentage of web-sourced magazine subscriptions has been increasing over the last five years, from 13% in 2006 to 22% in 2009, according to a recent MPA survey.

“Magazine publishers are being smart about leveraging online marketing opportunities to expand their audience, grow readership and increase subscription revenues,” said Link in a statement. “Internet sub sales have almost doubled in the last three years. The web is now the largest subscription source for one in five magazines.”

Some more stats:

The Internet will represent 13% of total subscription sales (new and renewal) in 2010.

Magazine-branded websites are the leading source of internet subscriptions, representing 43% of sales.

Other leading Internet sources include email, cross selling, upsells and third-party partnerships and affiliates.

93% of internet subscriptions are sold direct to publishers.

The leading subscription agents are Amazon.com and Magazines.com.

Read the full survey here >>

