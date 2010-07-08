One Way The Web Is Not Killing Print: By Driving Magazine Subscriptions

So maybe the Internet isn’t entirely strangling the life out of print after all?
This year, 24% of “new business sales” among Magazine Publishers of America (MPA) member magazines will be generated by online subscriptions, announced Nina Link, MPA’s president and CEO, in a press release circulated today.
What’s more, the percentage of web-sourced magazine subscriptions has been increasing over the last five years, from 13% in 2006 to 22% in 2009, according to a recent MPA survey.
“Magazine publishers are being smart about leveraging online marketing opportunities to expand their audience, grow readership and increase subscription revenues,” said Link in a statement. “Internet sub sales have almost doubled in the last three years. The web is now the largest subscription source for one in five magazines.”
Some more stats:
- The Internet will represent 13% of total subscription sales (new and renewal) in 2010.
- Magazine-branded websites are the leading source of internet subscriptions, representing 43% of sales.
- Other leading Internet sources include email, cross selling, upsells and third-party partnerships and affiliates.
- 93% of internet subscriptions are sold direct to publishers.
- The leading subscription agents are Amazon.com and Magazines.com.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.