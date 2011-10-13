Here's One Way The Blackberry Outage Is Hurting Wall Street Today

Photo: Flickr

People who depend on Blackberries for their jobs are obviously in a world of hurt with the Blackberry data outage that’s hitting North America today.One interesting thing that’s happening: Data from investor meetings is only going out slowly.



We received this message from a trader regarding a WMT analyst meeting. Interesting info is getting out only slowly.

WMT a bit more cautious than first thought, from the breakout session at the co… (this is not getting out bc blackberries r not working today)



— the CEO for the parent co said comps are up but only marginally, he said the US CEO miss spoke earlier when he said they were up for last 3 months (Wal-Mart Says U.S. Comp Sales Were Positive for Last 3 Months)



–street est for Q3 comps are around +1% csfb

Obviously, just a small slice of the pain for users.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.