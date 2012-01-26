Here's One Thing That Each NFL Team Should Do To Reach The Super Bowl Next Year

Photo: AP

This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report.Winning the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal for every team in the NFL, and for the 30 teams that didn’t make the big game, changes must be made.



For teams like the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, they came within a field goal of reaching that goal and only need a few pieces to add to their puzzling quest for a championship.

As for teams like the St. Louis Rams and Indianapolis Colts, well, the laundry list gets hefty.

Every team not named the New York Giants and New England Patriots need to go back to the drawing board and figure out a way to play for the Lombardi Trophy in 2013, and these are the changes that must be made.

