It’s the dollar! It’s rallying this evening while everything is selling off.



It makes sense for the dollar to get a risk-aversion bid right now, because while Apple may be dragging down the market, it’s not the kind of bad macro news that would cause people to bet on even bigger QE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.