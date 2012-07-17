One Reason To Think Twice About Wearing Google Glasses

Photo: eyetap.blogspot.ca

There may be at least one downside to wearing products like Google Glasses: it could cause people nearby to look at you differently.



Dr. Steve Mann, the inventor of a wearable computing system similar to Google Glass called EyeTap Digital Eye Glass, claims that he was assaulted recently in a McDonald’s in Paris for wearing the glasses.

Mann described the encounter on his blog (via The Verge):

My family and I seated ourselves in the restaurant right by the entrance, so we could watch people walking along Avenue Champs Elysees while we ate our meal.

Subsequently another person within McDonald’s physically assaulted me, while I was in McDonald’s, eating my McDonald’s Ranch Wrap that I had just purchased at this McDonald’s. He angrily grabbed my eyeglass, and tried to pull it off my head. The eyeglass is permanently attached and does not come off my skull without special tools.

You can read the full description of the incident on Mann’s blog here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.