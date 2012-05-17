Here's One Reason Facebook And Mark Zuckerberg Have Botched Mobile

Photo: Kimberly White / Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is apparently a huge BlackBerry fan.Zuckerberg was reluctant to give up his BlackBerry until 2010, when he traded it in for an iPhone, according to a new profile in Bloomberg BusinessWeek.



One source close to Facebook told BusinessWeek that’s partially why Facebook has fumbled around in mobile for so long.

Facebook also botched a potential presentation of its mobile application in front of Steve Jobs at the 2008 Apple World Wide Developers Conference, according to the report.

Facebook was set to present its mobile application at WWDC in 2008, but Zuckerberg sent a marketing manager and an engineer to present it instead of doing it himself.

The audition was so bad that Jobs and other Apple executives sacked the presentation altogether, according to the report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.