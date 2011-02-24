Here's One Really Easy Way That Anyone Can Avoid Food Inflation

For all the folks complaining about higher food costs. Let them eat organic…



As this chart form Jefferies shows, organic foods have hardly increased at all this year (probably because so much of their price is based on marketing, branding, allure, etc.).

(Of course, even for conventional foods, food inflation isn’t that big of a deal.)

Photo: Jefferies

