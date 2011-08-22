Here's One Place Where The TouchPad Isn't Sold Out*

Photo: Screenshot

Previously: It might be sold out everywhere else right now, but the HP TouchPad is currently available online at Barnes & Noble.Furthermore, you can snag it at a huge discount — $101.95.



If you’ve been trying to pick one up before they all disappear, here’s your chance.

*UPDATE: As of 9:51 AM today, the TouchPad is out of stock!

Buy it here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.