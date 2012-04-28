Here's One Person Who Didn't Get Why Biden's 'Big Stick' Remark Was Funny

Vice President Joe Biden nearly brought down the house yesterday when he said in a speech at NYU that President Obama “has a big stick.” Biden was of course referencing Teddy Roosevelt’s famous “speak softly and carry a big stick” line, and how the president has influence in the realm of foreign policy, but that’s not why people were laughing.



Yes, you got, we got, everyone in the world got that the vice president’s little remark has a bit of a double meaning. Or so we thought. Turns out former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton didn’t quite get the joke. Here’s what he said on Fox News:

I thought the best part of it was at one point, trying to appropriate yet another Republican president, Biden said, ‘you have to speak softly and carry a big stick.’ And then he said, ‘I promise you, President Obama has a big stick.’ And the audience broke out laughing, which is some measure of their belief about how assertive Obama is on behalf of our interests internationally.

Nice try, but no Mr. Ambassador, it was about genitals.

Watch the full clip here:

