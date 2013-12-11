Here's Obama Taking A Selfie With David Cameron And Denmark's Prime Minister At Mandela's Memorial Service

President Barack Obama, UK Prime Minister David Cameron, and Denmark Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt took a selfie today at the memorial service for the late South African President Nelson Mandela:

It was awkward, being at a memorial service and all, and it calls to mind the “Selfies At Funerals” Tumblr. That Tumblr posted the photo to its site, captioning it with, “Our Work Here Is Done.”

But it is probably less awkward than this photo:

That stare can kill.

