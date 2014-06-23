Here's North Korea's Ridiculous Statement Saying It Would 'Punish' Australia's Foreign Minister

North Korea says it will ‘punish’ Julie Bishop (Photo: Getty Images)

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop criticised North Korea, a country with an appalling human rights record, for its pursuit of nuclear weapons in an interview with a United States radio station.

And then, according to the ABC, the country issued this ridiculous statement, chastising Bishop and generally making a fool of itself, saying it was outraged she “dared hurt the dignity of the leadership of the DRPK”:

“She is not entitled to call for legitimacy, as she is no more than a stooge carrying out the US hostile policy toward the DPRK, and echoing others’ sophism without her own foreign policy and view,” it said. “The DPRK will never pardon but resolutely punish anyone who dares slander the dignity of its supreme leadership.”

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.