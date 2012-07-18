WATCH: No Doubt's Music Video For 'Settle Down'—Their First Single In 10 Years

Yesterday we gave you the first listen to No Doubt‘s latest single, “Settle Down,” the lead single off the group’s first album together in 10 years.



Now the reunited group has released the music video for the song, and in typical No Doubt fashion, it’s artistic, fun, and super colourful.

Join the party by watching the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

