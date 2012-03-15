Check Out The Batmobile Concept Car That Nissan Will Race At LeMans

Photo: AP Images

Nissan has a new Deltawing race car which will race at this year’s 24 Hours of LeMans.The car was originally proposed to IndyCar a potential new design for its cars. But IndyCar turned down the design calling it “too radical.”



LeMans, where experimental car design is more common, ended up picking up the design. However, this year, the Deltawing will only be competing in the experimental category.

