Check Out The Batmobile Concept Car That Nissan Will Race At LeMans

Photo: AP Images
Nissan has a new Deltawing race car which will race at this year’s 24 Hours of LeMans.The car was originally proposed to IndyCar a potential new design for its cars. But IndyCar turned down the design calling it “too radical.”
LeMans, where experimental car design is more common, ended up picking up the design. However, this year, the Deltawing will only be competing in the experimental category.
The engine in the Deltawing is actually not very powerful, cranking just 300 BHP, or about 200 BHP less than other cars racing at LeMans
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.