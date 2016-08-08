Here are new details on Woody Allen's upcoming Amazon TV show and when it premieres

Amazon Video revealed more details on its upcoming Woody Allen comedy, his first foray into series television.

During Sunday’s Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, Amazon kicked off its day of panels with the announcement that the series will be titled, “Crisis in Six Scenes,” and will premiere on September 30.

And after much secrecy, the streaming video service released the show’s synopsis. See it below:

“‘Crisis in Six Scenes’ is a comedy that takes place in the 1960s during turbulent times in the United States when a middle class suburban family is visited by a guest who turns their household in completely upside down.”

Allen will star on the series, as will pop star Miley Cyrus, and Hollywood veteran Elaine May.

Previously, the director had voice regret about taking the show deal. At last year’s Cannes Film Festival, he called the decision “a catastrophic mistake” when he discovered TV to be harder than he thought to produce.

Allen also sold his next film to the streamer for a reported $15 to $20 million, a staggering amount compared to the fact that his previous film, “An Irrational Man,” sold for $5 million.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

