How Wall Street Sees The World In One Big Slide

Joe Weisenthal

Morgan Stanley recently held a “Macro Ideas & Insights Forum.”

This one slide nicely lays out how they see the world, and frankly it’s a pretty good summary of how a lot of folks on Wall Street see the world right right now.

The idea about “Another round of global monetary easing” having been started is a huge narrative that a lot of investors are thinking about as they make the case for further bullishness.

Screen Shot 2013 11 12 at 4.20.35 AMMorgan Stanley

