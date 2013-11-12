How Wall Street Sees The World In One Big Slide

Morgan Stanley recently held a “Macro Ideas & Insights Forum.”
This one slide nicely lays out how they see the world, and frankly it’s a pretty good summary of how a lot of folks on Wall Street see the world right right now.
The idea about “Another round of global monetary easing” having been started is a huge narrative that a lot of investors are thinking about as they make the case for further bullishness.
