More Proof That Cloud Computing Is A Red-Hot Startup Space

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers is mulling over starting an investment fund that will specialize exclusively on cloud computing startups, Bloomberg reports.The venture capital firm, which has invested in the likes of Groupon and Zynga, could invest $100 million in cloud computing-focused companies this year, according to the report.



Cloud computing is a process where all the difficult calculations and all data is stored on a remote server, but accessed through a less powerful computer via the Internet. The result is basically a supercomputer packed into a MacBook Air.

