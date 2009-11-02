Here's More Dollar Strengthening And More Bad News For Stocks And Gold

That easy pattern of a weakening dollar and rising stocks and gold is showing further signs of breaking down.



With Japan tanking, the dollar is rising once again — just like it did several days last week — which augurs bad for Monday’s open. It’s also not helping gold (GLD) much, as seen from the chart here (via Kitco).

