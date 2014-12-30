Here's More Detail On The Debris Spotted In The Search For The Missing AirAsia Passenger Plane

Indonesian search and rescue team. Oscar Siagian/Getty Images

There’s more information reported about the debris found which could be related to AirAsia flight QZ8501 which disappeared on Sunday over the Java Sea with 162 people on board.

Malaysia’s 24 hour news program Astro AWANI (Channel 501) says Indonesian air force official Agus Dwi Putranto told reporters 10 big objects were spotted.

There were many more small white-coloured objects which were not photographed.

This followed a report from an AFP photographer on the search flight who said he had seen objects in the sea resembling a life raft, life jackets and long orange tubes.

The Indonesian air force official said debris was 10 kilometres from the location the plane was last captured by radar.

Putranto said: “It is not really clear… it could be the wall of the plane or the door of the plane. Let’s pray that those objects are what we are really trying to find.”

Djoko Murjatmodjo, Indonesia’s acting director general of transportation, says: “We are checking … it’s probably from the body of the aircraft” based on size and colour.

