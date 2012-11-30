Here's Mitt Romney At McDonald's

Mitt Romney was spotted at a fast food joint again, but fortunately no one’s photobombing him this time.



The photo recently popped up on Reddit and noted by Julian Brand at BuzzFeed.

Interestingly, Romney’s father had a card that granted him free McDonald’s for life, awarded by Ray Kroc himself. We’re pretty sure that’s a non-transferable privilege, though.

Photo: imgur

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.