Here's Mitt Romney At McDonald's

Mitt Romney was spotted at a fast food joint again, but fortunately no one’s photobombing him this time.
The photo recently popped up on Reddit and noted by Julian Brand at BuzzFeed.
Interestingly, Romney’s father had a card that granted him free McDonald’s for life, awarded by Ray Kroc himself. We’re pretty sure that’s a non-transferable privilege, though.
Photo: imgur
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.