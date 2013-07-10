Here's Microsoft's Latest Ad Slamming Apple's iPad

Microsoft just posted its latest Windows ad on YouTube.



The video shows two baseball recruiters standing side-by-side, watching a young player and using tablets. The recruiter with the Windows tablet opens multiple apps, works faster and zooms in with the offer. Meanwhile, the guy with the iPad can only open one app at a time and he’s still fiddling with his iPad when the Windows guy is walking away.

It’s a multitasking slam.

The funny thing is, as 9 to 5’s Mark Gurman points out, MLB.com boss Bob Bowman is a notoriously big Apple fan. In April he said that visitors to MLB.com’s website who use iOS are the most numerous and the most profitable.

Does this ad convince you to use Windows over the iPad? Here it is:

