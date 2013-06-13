Here's Michael Lewis On Seeing A Room Full Of Baseball Players With No Clothes On

Michael Lewis is the famed author and journalist behind the finance-must-reads Lair’s Poker and The Big Short, as well as the baseball number-crunching book Money Ball, which was turned into a film staring Brad Pitt.

Lewis was in Sydney today, speaking at a lunch organised by Fairfax Media. This is what Lewis — a former bond trader — said about seeing a room full of baseball players with no clothes on the first time, presumably when he was writing Money Ball

According to the Australian Financial Review’s live blog, he told the Audience they looked more like investment bankers than pro athletes.

“It was a really appalling sight!”

Read more of what Lewis said here.

Now read: Sydney Will Be Hosting The Very First Major League Baseball Game In Australia For A Whopping $13m

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.