Here's Mentos' Bizarre Rap Urging Singaporeans To Make Babies Tonight—Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Why are you eating a mint, baby?” “So I can kiss you on the face.” And so begins Mentos’ ridiculous rap aimed to get Singaporeans to make babies August 9th for “National Night.” According to the website, “Mentos calls on you to show your love for Singapore. Celebrate National night by giving our country the population spurt it so desperately needs.” Of course, there’s an asterisk that clarifies that this is only for “Financially secure adults in stable, committed long-term relationships.” The rap is pretty hilarious and full of bad puns and gyrating heart animations. Thanks BBH, the agency that made it.

Apparently a whistle-blower about the Manchester United sponsorship deal led to GM CMO Joel Ewanick’s very public departure, Ad Age reports.

Lamar Advertising, one of the world’s largest billboard companies, avoided going to trial in a case where it was accused of secretly cutting down thousands of trees in Florida for greater sign visibility. The Tallahassee State’s Attorney office decided against prosecution.

JWT has hired Ben James as an ECD. Although James most recently spent three years at CAA, the ad man is quite connected in the JWT world. James previously worked with JWT co-CCO Ryan Kutscher and CCO Jeff Benjamin at CP+B, and he also went to college with JWT co-CCO Matt McDonald.

The New York Times plans to sell About.com to Answers.com for $270 million, AllThingsD reports.



Alexandre Jordao will lead HUNT Mobile Ads’ new office in San Paolo, Brazil.

Heather Wischmann has joined 72andSunny as a director of interactive production.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.