American Median Incomes By Race Since 1967 [CHART]

The Census Bureau has released its annual report on poverty, income, and health insurance.

The chart below shows the state of American income last year based on race.

“Among the race groups, Asian households had the highest median income in 2012 ($68,636). The median income for non-Hispanic White households was $US57,009, and it was $US33,321 for Black households. For Hispanic households the median income was $39,005,” according to the report (the levels were not statistically significant from the 2011 report).

