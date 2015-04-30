Here's Mark Zuckerberg talking to CNBC about 'Thefacebook' when it had 100,000 users

Mark Zuckerberg in 2004. Picture: CNBC

US news network CNBC has celebrated 11 years since first interviewing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg – by posting it on Facebook.

Back in 2004, 19-year-old Zuckerberg appeared on CNBC’s “Bullseye” and was asked if “Thefacebook” would be the next big thing.

Here’s Zuckerberg’s reply:

“When we first launched we were hoping for maybe 400 or 500 people … so who knows where we’re going next? Maybe we can make something cool.”

He then went on to discuss what Thefacebook was, exactly, and told host Becky Quick how it works.

11 years and 1.4 billion signups later, Zuckerberg’s worth $35 billion.

Here’s the interview:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.