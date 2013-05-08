Here's Marissa Mayer's 'Moonshot' Goal For Yahoo

The newest buzzword in the tech industry is “moonshot.”



It started at Google, where CEO Larry Page wants big, ambitious projects like self-driving cars. Those projects are called “moonshots”.

At today’s Wired Business Conference, senior writer Steven Levy asked Marissa Mayer about her “moonshot” for Yahoo.

It’s nowhere near as ambitious as Page’s for Google.

Mayer says she wants Yahoo “on every smartphone, every tablet every day, for every internet user.” Basically, she wants Yahoo to be used by everyone in world once a day.

Right now, she says Yahoo has 700 million users on the desktop and 300 million on mobile. She wants make the “switching costs” negligible between the two platforms so she can keep all those desktop users as they go mobile.

This is a big goal, but it’s much less of a world-changing idea than what Google works on.

That’s OK. Yahoo doesn’t have the resources, or the cash-machine to pursue big crazy ideas like Google Glass.

