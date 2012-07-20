Here's Marissa Mayer's First Memo To Yahoo Employees

Photo: Jolie O’Dell Flickr

Marissa Mayer has a simple message for Yahoo employees: keep doing what you’re doing, unless you’re told otherwise.The new CEO sent out her first memo to employees on Wednesday – her second day on the job – reassuring them that they are doing “important work” and urging them not to stop.



Kara Swisher at AllThingsD obtained a copy of the memo (clearly she hasn’t lost all her sources at the company.)

Here’s the key paragraph from the memo:

The company has been through a lot of change in the past few months, leaving many open questions around strategy and how to move forward. I am sensitive to this. While I have some ideas, I need to develop a more informed perspective before making strategy or direction changes. In the meantime, please do not stop. You are doing important work. Please don’t stop. If you have questions or concerns about whether to continue or not, please ask. However, with the exception of a few things that might heavily constrain us in the future, the answer is most likely: “Yes, keep moving.”

You can read the full memo over at AllThingsD.

