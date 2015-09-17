Here's Malcolm Turnbull talking in rainbows and turning into a zombie thanks to Snapchat

This week we got a new prime minister. We also got the new Snapchat feature “Lenses”.

So obviously Business Insider thought it would be funny to mesh the two together.

Using snippets from Malcolm Turnbull’s speech announcing he would be challenging Tony Abbott, and his acceptance speech after winning, we produced these six hilarious clips of our new PM.

Here they are.

First, the rainbow spew

Then, the cyborg

The zombie

The monocle

He gets a little teary

But, we think it’s love

