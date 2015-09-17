Here's Malcolm Turnbull talking in rainbows and turning into a zombie thanks to Snapchat

This week we got a new prime minister. We also got the new Snapchat feature “Lenses”.
So obviously Business Insider thought it would be funny to mesh the two together.
Using snippets from Malcolm Turnbull’s speech announcing he would be challenging Tony Abbott, and his acceptance speech after winning, we produced these six hilarious clips of our new PM.
Here they are.
First, the rainbow spew
Then, the cyborg
The zombie
The monocle
He gets a little teary
But, we think it’s love
Now watch parents tormenting their babies by making them model the wacky new Snapchat lenses.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.