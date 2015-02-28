Here's Leonard Nimoy's poignant last moment as Spock

Youtube/Screenshot Leonard Nimoy, the last time he played Spock in a film.

Actor Leonard Nimoy — best known for playing Mr. Spock on “Star Trek” has died at age 83, his wife Susan Bay Nimoy confirmed to The New York Times.

The last time Nimoy played the iconic character was in the 2013 Star Trek film, “Star Trek: Into Darkness.” In the memorable scene, Nimoy advises Zachary Quinto’s younger Spock on how to deal with treacherous villain Khan. Star Trek fans will recall that Khan, in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, killed Spock.

Check out the scene below:

Nimoy also appeared in the 2009 Star Trek reboot. In that film, Nimoy plays Spock from the original Star Trek timeline, who has traveled to an alternate past via a black hole/time portal. Here’s a scene from that film when Nimoy’s Spock Prime (as he’s referred to in the movie) first meets Quinto’s Spock.

