Here's Late-Night Rivals Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert And Jon Stewart In A Ridiculous 'Dance Off' At Radio City

Joe Pompeo

Conan O’Brien’s travelling comedy show, the “Legally Prohibited From Being Funny on Television Tour,” stopped at Radio City Music Hall last night.

There, show-goers got a special treat when Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart appeared to challenge O’Brien to a “dance off.” (This is particularly funny because Conan will be going head-to-head with Stewart at 11 p.m. when he returns to late night on TBS in the fall.)

Spoiler: Stewart loses! And while on his death-bed, Colbert asks him: “Can I have 11 o’clock?”

Watch the hilarious clip below:

