Here's Late-Night Rivals Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert And Jon Stewart In A Ridiculous 'Dance Off' At Radio City

Conan O’Brien’s travelling comedy show, the “Legally Prohibited From Being Funny on Television Tour,” stopped at Radio City Music Hall last night.



There, show-goers got a special treat when Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart appeared to challenge O’Brien to a “dance off.” (This is particularly funny because Conan will be going head-to-head with Stewart at 11 p.m. when he returns to late night on TBS in the fall.)

Spoiler: Stewart loses! And while on his death-bed, Colbert asks him: “Can I have 11 o’clock?”

Watch the hilarious clip below:



