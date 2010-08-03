Larry King Heir Piers Morgan Gets Dressed Up In Ridiculous Clothes On Live TV

Now that’s it’s confirmed that former British tabloid editor and “America’s Got Talent” judge Piers Morgan will be replacing Larry King, we can start hyper-analysing every TV appearance he makes until he takes over, and attempts to revive, CNN’s struggling 9 p.m. slot in the fall.



And what better way to start than with this clip of stylist Rachel Zoe dressing up Morgan, who guest hosted “Live With Regis and Kelly” this morning, in “unisex” fall trends like a fedora and aviator glasses and a big furry white coat?

The clip, via Styleite, below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.