Here's Lachlan Murdoch's Cameo As A Bartender In A Video Thanking Nova Listeners

You have to look closely, but here’s media bigwig Lachlan Murdoch serving a round of beers.

The clip was produced ahead of the first radio ratings release of the year, with Nova breakfast team Fitzy and Wippa and Smooth FM presenter Richard Wilkins thanking listeners.

Beers are handed over the counter by Murdoch, who owns Nova through his private investment vehicle Illyria, shortly after Wilkins says: “I said to Cindy Crawford, not tonight darling I’ve got a splitting headache.”

Nova finished last year on top, with ratings showing it had more national listeners than any of its competitors, which could explain the pre-emptive thank you.

