Here's Kurt Cobain's Blistering Mixtape From 1988, 'Montage Of Heck'

The team at Dangerous Minds have uncovered and shared a mixtape made by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in 1988.

At the time, Cobain was 21 and experimenting along with Krist Novoselic on the makeup of the trio that would eventually become Nirvana.

As Dangerous Minds notes, the mixtape:

“is fairly mind-blowing for a 21-year-old punker with (remember) no access to Napster, Spotify, Discogs, or Allmusic.com.”

And it is. By no means an easy-listener, the collection ranges from songs to sound grabs, Nirvana demos and radio manipulations.

There’s classic acts like The Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel and rock from Queensryche, Van Halen and Metallica. The real alternative stuff kicks in with some Frank Zappa and three Butthole Surfers tracks, the band which Cobain admired and often cited as an influence.

“Kurt was enamoured of putting together diverse mix tapes,” Dangerous Minds notes, “but, more to the point, unbelievably wacked-out sound collages that went way beyond anything as mundane as a mix tape.”

Check it out.

Here’s the full playlist, courtesy of United Mutilations:

“The Men In My Little Girl’s Life” by Mike Douglas

“The Sounds of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel

“Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!” by The Beatles

“A Day In The Life” by The Beatles

“Eruption” by Van Halen

“Hot Pants” by James Brown

“Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” by Cher

“Go Away Little Girl” by Donny Osmond

“Rocky Mountain High” by John Denver

“Everybody Loves Somebody” by Dean Martin

“The Candy Man” by Sammy Davis, Jr.

“In A Gadda Da Vida” by Iron Butterfly

“Wild Thing” by William Shatner

“Taxman” by The Beatles

“I Think I Love You” by The Partridge Family

“Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl?” by The Barbarians

“Queen Of The Reich” by Queensryche

“Last Caress/Green Hell” covered by Metallica

“Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin

“Get Down, Make Love” by Queen

“ABC” by The Jackson Five

“I Want Your Sex” by George Michael

“Run to the Hills” by Iron Maiden

“Eye Of The Chicken” by Butthole Surfers

“Dance of the Cobra” by Butthole Surfers

“The Shah Sleeps in Lee Harvey’s Grave” by Butthole Surfers

“New Age” by The Velvet Underground

“Love Buzz” by Shocking Blue

Orchestral music from 200 Motels by Frank Zappa

“Help I’m A Rock” / “It Can’t Happen Here” by Frank Zappa

“Call Any Vegetable” by Frank Zappa

“The Day We Fall In Love” by The Monkees

“Sweet Leaf” by Black Sabbath (intro)

Theme from The Andy Griffith Show

Mike Love (of The Beach Boys) talking about “Transcendental Meditation”

Excerpts of Jimi Hendrix speaking at the Monterey Pop Festival

Excerpts of Paul Stanley from KISS’ Alive!

Excerpts of Daniel Johnston screaming about Satan

Excerpts from sound effects records

Various children’s records (Curious George, Sesame Street, The Flintstones, Star Wars).

