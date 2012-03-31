OLBERMANN FIRES BACK: Blasts Al Gore And Current TV With A Fusillade Of Tweets

Less than an hour after news broke that he had been fired from Current TV, Keith Olbermann took to Twitter to respond to the network.



The statement, which was tweeted out in 11-parts, is a pretty scathing attack on Current TV and it’s founders, Al Gore and Joel Hyatt; in it, Olbermann says he is pursuing legal action against the network and makes vague threats about exposing “the truth of the ethics” of his former bosses.

Here are the tweets:

And here’s the whole thing, via TwitLonger:

My full statement:

I’d like to apologise to my viewers and my staff for the failure of Current TV.

Editorially, Countdown had never been better. But for more than a year I have been imploring Al Gore and Joel Hyatt to resolve our issues internally, while I’ve been not publicizing my complaints, and keeping the show alive for the sake of its loyal viewers and even more loyal staff. Nevertheless, Mr. Gore and Mr. Hyatt, instead of abiding by their promises and obligations and investing in a quality news program, finally thought it was more economical to try to get out of my contract.

It goes almost without saying that the claims against me implied in Current’s statement are untrue and will be proved so in the legal actions I will be filing against them presently. To understand Mr. Hyatt’s “values of respect, openness, collegiality and loyalty,” I encourage you to read of a previous occasion Mr. Hyatt found himself in court for having unjustly fired an employee. That employee’s name was Clarence B. Cain. http://nyti.ms/HueZsa

In due course, the truth of the ethics of Mr. Gore and Mr. Hyatt will come out. For now, it is important only to again acknowledge that joining them was a sincere and well-intentioned gesture on my part, but in retrospect a foolish one. That lack of judgment is mine and mine alone, and I apologise again for it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.